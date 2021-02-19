Nonprofit pleads guilty to participating in bribery case involving Larry Householder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced Friday that an organization pleaded guilty to its involvement in the public corruption case involving Larry Householder.

Generation Now, a nonprofit 501(c)(4), pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a more than $60 million racketeering conspiracy.

Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, a longtime campaign and political strategist to former House Speaker Larry Householder, signed the plea document on behalf of the organization. Longstreth also pleaded guilty in October 2020 to an identical individual charge.

According to court documents, Householder and his enterprise received approximately $61 million through Generation Now from an energy company and its affiliates to pass and uphold House Bill 6.

Prosecutors said that Generation Now was created as a purported social welfare organization. According to the plea agreement, the actual purpose of Generation Now was for it to be used as a means to receive undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder.

As part of the plea, Generation Now agrees to forfeit its assets, which includes nearly $1.5 million seized from its bank accounts. Those involved in the case have recommended a term of probation for the nonprofit of up to five years.