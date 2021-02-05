Nonprofit in alleged $60M bribery scheme to plead guilty

by: , Mark Gillispie

CLEVELAND (AP) — A plea agreement for the nonprofit used to funnel payments for an alleged Ohio bribery scheme has been filed in federal court in Cincinnati.

The agreement filed Friday shows that Generation Now Inc. has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering count, allow the seizure of nearly $1.5 million from two bank accounts and accept a sentence of five years’ probation.

Authorities say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others also indicted on racketeering charges used Generation Now as a conduit for FirstEnergy Corp. to secretly fund a $60 million bribery scheme.

