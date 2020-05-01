Nominate a veteran for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame are being accepted to recognize those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to their community, state, and nation through volunteer work, advocacy, professional distinction, public service, or philanthropy.
Up to 20 former service members are inducted each year based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from around the state, with approval from the Governor.
Nominees must meet the following criteria:
- Be a past or current Ohio resident
- Have received an honorable discharge
- Be of good moral character
The nomination deadline is June 1, 2020. Guidelines, a sample nomination, and more information is available at this website.
