No seatbelts worn in Ohio crash that killed six-year-old child, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash in Marion County that left a child dead, and a woman seriously injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 12:20pm, Tuesday, troopers responded to the area of S.R. 95 near milepost 20 in Marion County on the report of a crash.

Troopers say a 2008 GMC Acadia driven by Sheila A. Heim, 51, of Cardington, was traveling westbound on S.R. 95 when it drove off the right side of the road, into a ditch, struck a culvert and overturned.

During the crash, Heim and Braylen Louderbach, 6, of Mt. Gilead, who was sitting in the right rear seat at the time, were ejected from the vehicle.

Louderbach was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heim was taken by helicopter in an unknown condition to Grant Medical Center.

Another passenger, Ricky Richardson, 11, of Cardington, who was in the left rear seat, was taken to Marion General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

