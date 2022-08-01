COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all.

Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.

Davian Rogers, who quit her job with ProCare’s Lancaster station over the last set of paycheck delays, had been expecting her final paycheck. Her husband, who she said has Type 1 diabetes, also works for ProCare. Rogers said they need the money to pay for his medication.

“The owners of the company are trying to sell it, so we are not even sure if we are getting our paychecks at this point,” Rogers said Friday. “We were both employed by there, so them not paying us means no income whatsoever for our household.

“They’re not just messing with the livelihood of our household; they’re messing with our health at this point.”

Rogers said she texted and emailed the owners, and explained that her husband is a Type 1 diabetic. “He needs his insulin. You guys have got to give us some answers. No response. No response through text, will not answer the phone calls, will not respond to the voicemails, the emails — nothing.”

Katherine Keys, who’s been an EMS for three years and at ProCare since January, said she is owed about $1,800 for her last paycheck.

“I think most people are still going in to work,” Keys said. “But I’m not going in until I get paid.

“I emailed [ProCare General Manager] Troy Hass, that if this is happening, then pay us out of your bank account and reimburse yourself. They need to find a way to pay their employees. Out of the three places I have worked, this was the best but this seems very unstable right now. I didn’t panic before, but I’m panicking right now.”

Breanna Vazquez has been with ProCare for nearly five years. She’s out at least $1,000 for the last pay period.

“I’m frustrated,” she said. “They provided no communication and they have done nothing for us. It’s been payroll after payroll and I saw this coming. I’m definitely going to be looking for another job. There’s no point in working if you don’t get paid.”

An email, which employees said came from Hass, said:

Many of you have asked and I honestly don’t know myself about our payroll. Last I knew our ownership was trying to complete the sale of our company in time. At this point I really don’t have any information that I can provide except for their email addresses. I am really sorry because I wish I could provide answers but I don’t have any to provide. I am sorry and thank you CEO Troy Hass

NBC4 sent emails to Hass and to ProCare owners asking whether employees would get their checks but hasn’t received a reply.

Hass is also CEO of MedStar in the northeastern Ohio city of Warren. Frustrated workers there complained that their checks were also delayed and that it’s not the first time this has happened.

MedStar was called out for paycheck delays by Congressman Tim Ryan. Ryan said in a statement on July 14, “I am deeply concerned to learn that local healthcare workers employed at MedStar in Warren have not received their paychecks that were due last Friday.

“These workers put their own lives on the line every day to keep us safe and healthy. I am calling on company leadership to resolve this issue immediately, deliver these workers the compensation they are owed, and take every step necessary to ensure this does not happen again.”