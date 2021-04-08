No monkeys business: Search underway for monkeys that escaped in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WLWT/WDTN) – A wild search is underway in Cincinnati after officers said about five monkeys escaped from a private collection in Price Hill.

Out news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, report police and volunteers are searching in St. Joe’s Cemetery in the Price Hill area for the monkeys who are now said to have found a place to nest in the trees. An animal officer who was called in to help search said that monkeys tend to find a place to rest at nighttime.

Witnesses believe there are about five of them, some people claim to be as tall as 5 feet, but are different breeds. One woman told WLWT she came out to get her cat and took pictures.

“I thought the monkeys was gone I started making jokes showing my mom. My mom thought I was crazy. I said, ‘look there’s monkeys out here,’ zoom my camera like this.. Then I heard it making the noises, not ‘ooh ooh aah aah’ stuff, but grunts, so I didn’t know what it was,” Alycha Tucker said. “I just stood there as my eyes adjust to pitch blackness and that is when I saw it, just standing there, taller than garbage can, and its arms were real long hanging down and its arms are real skinny.”

Officers told WLWT three of the monkeys are in the cemetery swinging through trees evading officers, who have seen them but just can’t catch them. Officers said the search will resume in the daylight hours.