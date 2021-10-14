COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Education has released the 2020-2021 school report cards, but noted that, once again, no districts received an overall grade due to challenges from the pandemic.

A release from the ODE states the 2020-2021 report cards provide information on graduation rates, Prepared for Success indicators, and demographic and enrollment data, along with other district and school operational details.

To see the report cards visit: Ohio School Report Cards

“The results of the report cards are not unexpected given the disruptions in learning and challenging circumstances during the last school year. As always, data from the Ohio School Report Cards can only tell part of the story of any given school or district. Collecting, understanding and using student data to inform instruction are more important than ever as districts and schools develop and implement plans to address the academic, social and emotional needs of each Ohio student,” the release reads.

The lack of grading stems from legislation passed earlier this year, which acknowledged the various obstacles to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we do not have as much information as we normally would, schools and districts can use the data in this year’s report cards to guide decisions about where and how to focus time, efforts and resources that will best serve their students in the midst of pandemic-related challenges,” said Dr. Stephanie K. Siddens, interim state superintendent of public instruction. “The entire education community continues to model perseverance, dedication and resilience despite challenges that still exist both inside and outside the classroom. I commend districts and schools across the state for their commitment to innovation and creativity as they continue to ensure students, educators and staff are healthy, safe and successful every day.”

For information explaining available report card metrics, see the Report Card Resources for the 2021 Report Card User Guide.