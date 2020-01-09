WATCH: Pence stops at diner ahead of rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Security measures kept crowds away as Vice President Mike Pence landed at a Toledo airport Thursday.

2 NEWS Adam Rife joined the Vice President’s motorcade and traveled with Pence on the way to the rally. He made an unscheduled stop at a local restaurant and spent some time talking with diners, sitting at several tables with families and shaking a lot of hands.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted met Pence as he got off the plane. He told Adam Rife the governor was unable to attend. There was a flurry of activity in the airport all day.

In addition to commercial flights, Toledo Express Airport is home to the 180th fighter wing, an F-16 fighting falcon fighter organization assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard. Their role is to train and equip fighters to deploy in cases of national emergency and war.

While Trump’s rally was an official campaign event, the president historically has used them to comment on U.S. policy.

READ MORE: Trump mixes humor, attacks to rip Dems, media at first 2020 rally

Both the President and Vice President addressed tensions with Iran during the rally.

“America will always seek peace through strength,” said Pence.