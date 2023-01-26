Photo by The Supreme Court of Ohio via The Ohio Channel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Sharon L. Kennedy has been ceremonially sworn in as the 11th Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Kennedy took the oath of office on Jan. 25 and is the second woman ever to hold the title in Ohio.

She wore the robe of her mentor, Judge Matthew J. Crehan of Butler County who died on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kennedy clerked for Crehan when he was a practicing attorney.

The Honor Guard of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office led the procession for the ceremony.

Kennedy was elected to lead the state judicial branch of government in 2022. In 2012, Kennedy was elected as an associate justice and was reelected in 2014 and 2020.