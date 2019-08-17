Newlyweds design arcade game for ceremony

(CNN) – How does that old saying go? For a happy marriage, make sure you start by smacking down doves and blasting cold feet?

Wait… That’s what you do in the “Til Death Do Us Part” video game an Ohio couple created for their special day.

Instead of bouquets and garters, the couple celebrated their wedding with a game they designed themselves.

It’s what happens when two engineers tie the knot!

It took eight months from start to finish — but one area they had no problem was deciding what to call it.

“We started tossing names around. Maggie immediately said ‘Til Death do Us Part.’ We came up with maybe three or four more names, but I don’t remember any of them because that name was too good,” said Dylan Fashbaugh.

The game was such a success with friends and family, Dylan and Maggie want to start customizing their game for other couples getting married.

