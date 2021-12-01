COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next 30 winners in Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawing were announced online Wednesday, which is the last day to register for the grand prize drawing.

Those winners are:

Kylie Beverick, Sandusky

Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow

Finn Braam, Columbus

Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station

Rachel Doyle, Chardon

Cassandra Durham, Maumee

Courtney Fox, Bellevue

Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay

Anthony Harker, Niles

Hailey Hunter, St. Marys

Andrew Keck, Hamilton

Jessica Lee, Seven Hills

Joseph Mautz, Castalia

Brooke McFeely, Eastlake

Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick

Eli Morse, Dublin

William Northup, Novelty

Zane Orley, Medina

Bailey Price, Toledo

Allison Pruss, Toledo

Bren Puchta, Columbus

Jaxon Pullins, Etna

Cody Ratermann, Clayton

Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township

Berkeley Rybak, Solon

Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus

Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton

Eliott Trinh, Powell

Joshua Yeager, Minster

Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls

Congratulations to the third group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 of today's winners! Winners will be announced daily through Friday. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/NksrkiPiSZ — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 1, 2021

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

The first batch of winners were announced Monday, with an additional 30 named Tuesday.

Those winners are:

Midori Ayres, Fremont

Frank Brown, Toledo

Drake Bryan, Novelty

Madison Cooke, Mainesville

Paige Delmore, Seven Hills

Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg

Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth

Grant Fry, Doylestown

Alice Jonas, Worthington

Livia Kish, Akron

Renee Kizlik, Eastlake

Lydia Krausz, New Albany

Lessah Lemaster, Enon

Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River

Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights

Mitchell Link, Jamestown

Alena McCain, West Chester

Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Claire Miller, Cincinnati

Rachel Mohr, Dublin

Martin Philip, West Chester

Victoria Rahija, Mentor

Donovan Simpson, Columbus

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

Sydney Stacho, Medina

Emily Studer, Aurora

Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander

Alex Vargo, Rossford

Katrina Whitmore, West Chester

Makenna Wolf, Fremont

Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester

Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House

Stephen Berent, Beavercreek

Jacob Cameron, Plain City

Jennifer Cole, Scio

Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green

Bentley Hall, Avon Lake

Paxton Heflin, Columbus

Zoe Helmick, Englewood

Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain

Noah Holman, Columbus

Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake

Madhav Khanal, Stow

Haylie Knab, Harrison

Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe

Jonathan Lewis, Troy

Jenna Lutz, Toledo

Henry Marshall, Wyoming

Cooper McRitchie, Northfield

Nishaan Meet, Kirtland

Colsen Oyer, Jackson

Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth

Benjamin Payne, North Royalton

Markalen Rogers, Columbus

Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville

Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood

Emily Schneider, Newark

Meadow Stiles, Toledo

Joshua Thomas, Westlake

Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria