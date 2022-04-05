NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are evacuating a section of Prospect Street as they investigate a potential bomb.

Police said they were called to the 40 block of Prospect Street, a residential area, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a bomb device was found.

Newark fire and Columbus bomb experts have also been called to the scene, which is south of downtown Newark off of State Route 13. Police say to avoid the area of Prospect Street and Gainor Avenue and advise that traffic on Route 13 between downtown and Hopewell Drive may be restricted.