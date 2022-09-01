COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new unemployment claims in Ohio has been slashed in half since July, and continued jobless claims are on the downfall, too.

From Aug. 21 to 27, Ohioans filed 6,021 new unemployment claims and 29,936 continued jobless claims — 289 and 1,558 fewer claims, respectively, than the week before, according to a Thursday update from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. That brought the total number of unemployment claims to 35,957, and the ODJFS said it will review nearly 2,000 of the new jobless claims to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohio’s 3.9% unemployment rate in July — the lowest it has been since May 2019 — was slightly higher than the national 3.5% unemployment rate, according to the ODJFS. The state’s labor force participation rate in July was 61.9%, trailing just a fraction of a percentage point behind the nationwide 62.1% rate.

The ODJFS encouraged anyone looking for a job or in need of career assistance to visit OhioMeansJobs, where it lists 221,070 positions and 2,896 internships available as of Monday.