Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

New state office will offer resources, support to Ohio’s small businesses

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday a new Office of Small Business Relief (OSBR) through the Ohio Development Services Agency. The service aims to provide resources and support to Ohio’s small business community.

The OSBR will be the state’s designated agency for handling federal recovery funds awarded to Ohio for small business support and recovery.

Husted says the office will work with partners on the federal, state, and local levels to determine potential regulatory reforms that support employment and job creation.

Additionally, the office can coordinate the efforts of Ohio’s Small Business Development Centers and Minority Business Assistance Centers.

Click here for more details.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS