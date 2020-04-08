New state office will offer resources, support to Ohio’s small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday a new Office of Small Business Relief (OSBR) through the Ohio Development Services Agency. The service aims to provide resources and support to Ohio’s small business community.

The OSBR will be the state’s designated agency for handling federal recovery funds awarded to Ohio for small business support and recovery.

The OSBR can help your small business pic.twitter.com/8l3oysM4Ni — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) April 7, 2020

Husted says the office will work with partners on the federal, state, and local levels to determine potential regulatory reforms that support employment and job creation.

Additionally, the office can coordinate the efforts of Ohio’s Small Business Development Centers and Minority Business Assistance Centers.

