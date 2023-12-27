DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new law goes into effect Jan. 15, designed to give parents improved oversight of their children’s online media usage.

Beginning Jan. 15, the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act will require “operators” to obtain parental consent before establishing accounts for children under the age of 16. They also must present parents with a list of censoring or content moderation features.

When consent is granted, operators must then send written confirmation of the account to the parent or legal guardian. When consent is not given, operators must deny the child access.

The new law was approved by the General Assembly in July.

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, “operators” refers to anyone who operates an online website, service or product that allows users to do any of the following:

Interact socially with other users on the website, service or product

Create a public or semipublic profile to sign into and use the website, service or product

Populate a list of other users with whom they share a connection within the website, service or product

Create or post content viewable by others – for example, on message boards, chat rooms, video channels, direct messages, or a main feed that contains content generated by others on the website, service or product

In cases in which operators fail to provide notification or a parent wishes to terminate a child’s access, parents should contact the website operator who then has 30 days to terminate the child’s access. If parents are unsuccessful in the account being deleted, they are encouraged to file a complaint online with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“This law aims to give parents more control over their children creating new social media accounts,” said Yost. “So just like any other time, if you feel like you’ve been wronged by a company, we take those complaints and work to resolve any issues – this is no different.”

The new law does not exclusively apply to social media — it extends to shared message boards and gaming platforms. Additional specificities can be found on OhioProtects.org.

Yost is charged with enforcement of this law, which applies to websites, services and products that are targeted to children or reasonably expected to be accessed by children.

The law applies only to operators of an online website, service or product that targets children or is reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children. It does not apply to e-commerce websites that allow for posting of reviews or to media outlets that report the news.