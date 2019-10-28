New projects expected to create thousands of jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Nine new projects that were approved for assistance from the state are expected to create more than 1,200 jobs and retain close to 2,000 jobs across the state, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The projects are expected to result in more than $89 million in investments into the state and $82 million in new payroll.

Two of the projects are located in the Miami Valley: Cornerstone Research Group Inc. and Henny Penny Corp.

Cornerstone Research Group Inc. (CRG) is located in Miamisburg and is expected to create 250 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll while retaining $7.5 million in existing payroll. The company manufactures high-tech products and services for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Henny Penny Corp. in Eaton, in Preble County, expects to create 70 full-time jobs while retaining $41.7 million in existing payroll and $3.1 million in new annual payroll. The company provides food service equipment.

