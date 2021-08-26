New pandemic assistance claims rise as unemployment claims fall

COLOMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The number of Ohio unemployment claims fell last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohioans filed 8,182 initial traditional unemployment claims from August 15 through 21, over 1,000 fewer than the week before. This is an improvement to the week ending July 31, which saw a rise of 137 cases compared to the previous week.

In addition, 136,163 continued traditional unemployment claims were filed last week, 6,587 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 13,755 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 2,642 more than the previous week, however, continued claims were 8,483 fewer than the week before.

In July, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.4%, matching the national rate

While ODJFS continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it says it is also working to boost Ohio’s economic recovery. Programs include the “Ohio To Work” initiative to help displaced workers reskill and restart their careers, an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19, and a $9.4 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

ODJFS also helps people find jobs at OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Both employers and workers can contact their local OhioMeansJobs center here.

To file unemployment claims, click here.