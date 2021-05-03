New order exempts fully vaccinated Ohio nursing home employees from being tested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new order affecting employees in the state’s nursing homes.

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine announced fully vaccinated employees of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state are exempt from being tested for the coronavirus.

Unvaccinated staff will still be tested twice a week.

“We hope this change will give encouragement to those who work in nursing homes who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated the order is in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

He said the vaccine program would continue to be offered to those working or living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.

DeWine also announced the state has put together a playbook in order for organizations to vaccinate homebound individuals.

“If you are a homebound individual, or you know of a homebound individual, you have a family member who is homebound, and they have not yet been vaccinated you can call your local area agency on aging, that is 1-866-243-5678,” said DeWine.

More information can also be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov