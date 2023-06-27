DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new “sophisticated” identity theft scheme is plaguing individuals across the country, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Having been first identified in Texas earlier this year, the scheme reportedly involves using stolen personal information to answer online security questions through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety said once access to the BMV accounts is gained, thieves can request a driver’s license or identification card to be mailed to a new address.

“This scheme is incredibly concerning, not only because criminals are ordering up legitimate driver’s licenses but because they can use these cards and the stolen personal information to potentially access your bank account,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety reported that the BMV has initiated contact with around 90 Ohioans whose stolen information was used in the scheme. It is unknown where the thieves obtained the personal information, however, no State of Ohio systems were reportedly breached.

If you receive a postcard from the BMV alerting you of online profile changes that you did not make, you should immediately contact the BMV at 1-(844)-644-6268.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety also recommended that you file a report with your local law enforcement agency, change your answers to your online security questions and place an initial fraud alert on your credit file.

For more information or for resources regarding identity theft, click here.