New Ohio unemployment claims continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services show another increase in initial claims made in the last week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 24,964 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Nov. 14. This was up from the nearly 22,000 claims filed the previous week. Ohioans filed 254,613 continued jobless claims last week, which was 249,251 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 35 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 841,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 682,000 PUA claimants.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.