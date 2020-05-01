New Ohio order allows curbside service by retail stores

Live Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new stay-at-home order allows retail businesses to open up under certain conditions almost two weeks earlier than previously stated.

The directive issued Friday says currently closed establishments can begin offering curbside pickup or delivery on Saturday.

The order also says stores that restrict operations to 10 customers on an “appointment-only” basis can reopen. Previously, the governor had said retail businesses couldn’t reopen until May 12.

Health care offices were allowed to reopen Friday, followed by construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices on Monday, May 4. Bars and movie theaters remain closed, along with in-person dining at restaurants, which are permitted to offer carryout.

