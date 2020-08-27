New Ohio jobless claims drop under 19K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Jobless claims in Ohio went up slightly last week as just under 19,000 new unemployment claims were made, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending August 22, 18,988 initial jobless claims were made. This was 255,227 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 344,409 continued jobless claims last week, which were 431,893 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 23 weeks (1,645,359) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $6.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 790,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1.3 million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse.

