New ODH dashboard shows what nursing homes allow visitations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health has created a new dashboard that tracks whether nursing homes and assisted living facilities are allowing the various types of visits — providing details on if you can visit inside, outside or by a window.

The state recently eased up restrictions on nursing homes and assisted living facilities, allowing indoor visitations with family members who may have been isolated due to the pandemic.

However, starting Oct. 12, Ohio families discovered that not every nursing home and assisted living facility were allowing indoor visitations even with the states permission.

Whether they allow visitations is up to the facility in question.

The Ohio Department of Health has broken down its list by county, making it easy to navigate. Click here to check the Ohio Department of Health’s new long-term care facility visitation dashboard.