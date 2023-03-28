[Editor’s Note: In the video above, the FOX 8 I-Team found drivers getting charged up to three times more than advertised for valet parking at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’re looking to get away, Frontier Airlines is now offering seasonal non-stop flights from Cleveland to four more major cities.

The airline’s newest nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will head to San Francisco (SFO), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), San Diego (SAN), and Charlotte (CLT.)

According to Frontier, the airline now has 17 nonstop destinations out of Cleveland. They say that’s more than any other airline operating from Cleveland.

The new flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte will begin May 12 and will be offered 4 times a week. Flights to San Diego and San Francisco will begin in June.

Introductory fare rates range from $29-$99 depending on the destination, but to lock in the low price, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2023, and used between May 10, and August 15, 2023. Some dates are also blacked out for the deal, such as the July 4 holiday week.

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) May 12, 2023 4x/week $49* Charlotte (CLT) May 12, 2023 4x/week** $29* San Diego (SAN) June 8, 2023 3x/week $89* San Francisco (SFO) June 23, 2023 4x/week $99*

