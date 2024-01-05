Video from previous coverage on the new social media law in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A trade association announced its lawsuit today against Ohio’s new social media law.

In the case NetChoice V. Yost, NetChoice claims the law “would barricade digital tools and services behind walls that violate constitutional rights, compromises data privacy and security for Ohioans of all ages and usurps the rights of parents to raise and care for their children as they see fit.”

The lawsuit claims the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act, which is set to go into effect Jan. 15, violates the First Amendment, is overly broad and unclear.

In the suit, NetChoice also points out that Ohioans would have to hand over personal documents, such as drivers licenses, to tech companies for verifying documents. The association believes this would make adults and children more vulnerable to cyber-criminals and predators.

NetChoice says rather than Ohio lawmakers, parents should be empowered to make decisions about how their families use the internet.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

This lawsuit is cowardly but not unexpected. The law simply requires parental consent before children under the age of 16 sign up on social media and other online platforms. In filing this lawsuit, these companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms. These companies know that they are harming our children with addictive algorithms with catastrophic health and mental health outcomes. Research has been very clear about what spending excessive time on these platforms is doing to our kids; they are struggling in school, being bullied, their sleep is being disturbed, they are dealing with body image issues, and much more. They need to drop this lawsuit so that we can move forward with the Social Media Parental Notification Act that makes parents part of the equation.

The law was championed by Husted and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine as part of the 2023-24 executive budget.

NetChoice is asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio to stop the act from going into effect as it moves through the legal system.

To learn more about the lawsuit including attorneys representing the case, visit NetChoice.org.