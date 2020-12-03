New jobless claims in Ohio show slight drop over previous week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services show a slight drop in initial claims made in the previous week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 27,750 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Nov. 22. This number was down from the more than 30,000 claims filed the week prior. Ohioans filed 256,776 continued jobless claims last week, which was 519,526, or about 33%, fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 37 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 855,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

While ODJFS continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it said it also has several initiatives underway to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include the Ohio To Work initiative to help displaced workers learn new skills and restart their careers, an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19, and a $9.4 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities.