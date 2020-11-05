New jobless claims in Ohio rise while continued claims fall in the last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)- The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services were released Thursday with more than 21,000 initial claims made in the last week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 21,263 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Oct. 25. This was up from the more than 17,000 claims filed the previous week.

Ohioans filed 265,613 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,689 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 33 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 833,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 656,000 PUA claimants.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic.