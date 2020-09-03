New jobless claims in Ohio remain under 19K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New unemployment claims in Ohio remained under 19,000 last week, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending August 29, 18,719 initial jobless claims were made. This was 255,496 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 339,957 continued jobless claims last week, which were 436,345 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 24 weeks (1,664,078) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $6.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 795,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1.3 million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, the number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to roughly 880,000 last week, a sign of possible improvement but evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.