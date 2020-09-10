New jobless claims in Ohio fall below 18K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New unemployment claims in Ohio fell again last week to less than 18,000, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending September 5, 17,983 initial jobless claims were made. This was 256,232 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 328,515 continued jobless claims last week, which were 447,787 fewer than, or less than half of the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 25 weeks (1,682,061) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $6.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 799,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than one million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

ODJFS said while it continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it also has multiple initiatives under way to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19 and a $9.4 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

ODJFS said it works with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 22 comprehensive and 66 affiliate OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Residents can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.