COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Smart-farm innovator Square Roots and foodservice giant Gordon Food Service have announced the opening of a new indoor farm in central Ohio.

The Springfield, Ohio facility will plant herbs like basil, cilantro, dill and parsley, as well as lettuces for salad mixes and microgreens which will be available to customers in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, according to a release. The company has slated summer 2022 for its first commercial harvests.

The produce is grown hydroponically inside climate-controlled shipping containers that are stacked vertically. Square Roots explains that this method “uses 95% less water than conventional field farms” and produces “more food with fewer resources 365 days a year, regardless of outdoor weather conditions.”

“With this new facility in Springfield, we are now making locally-grown food available, all year, to new consumers across Ohio, while also creating exciting jobs in the community,” said Tobias Peggs, Co-Founder and CEO of Square Roots.

This will be the fourth farm Square Roots has built in a partnership with Gordon Food Services and its first farm in Ohio.

“The new farm we’ve announced with Square Roots in Springfield accelerates our shared vision to build more indoor farms together across the continent,” said Rich Wolowski, President and CEO of Gordon Food Service. “Together, we are enabling local food at a global scale, meeting the rising demand for produce that is fresher, responsibly grown, and traceable from seed to shelf.”

Square Roots is seeking to hire for this facility and will hold a virtual job fair on May 19, 2022.