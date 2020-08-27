New hearing for ex-Ohio House speaker in bribery scheme

Ohio

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a new hearing for the former speaker of the Ohio House who’s charged in an alleged bribery scheme.

Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.

Court filings show Householder is struggling to find an attorney to represent him after his current lawyer said a conflict of interest prohibits his further involvement. Judge Timothy Black on Wednesday set Householder’s hearing for Sept. 3.

