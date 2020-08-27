COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a new hearing for the former speaker of the Ohio House who’s charged in an alleged bribery scheme.
Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.
Court filings show Householder is struggling to find an attorney to represent him after his current lawyer said a conflict of interest prohibits his further involvement. Judge Timothy Black on Wednesday set Householder’s hearing for Sept. 3.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Public Health, CareSource hold clinic to improve vaccination rates in Montgomery County
- Officials launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign through Labor Day
- RNC Night 3: Conway’s exit appearance, VP Pence to speak
- New hearing for ex-Ohio House speaker in bribery scheme
- Trump Administration now requires nursing homes to test staff, residents for COVID-19