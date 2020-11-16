New health order limiting mass gatherings to go into effect Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a revised health order to limit mass gatherings in Ohio.
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 17. It says that wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet facilities are subject to the following restrictions:
- No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing
- Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted
- If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets and no self-serve bar areas permitted
- Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages
- No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household
“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals,” said Governor DeWine. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”
