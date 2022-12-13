Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New Edition is coming to Cleveland this spring along with some other legends for a reunion tour.

The “Legacy Tour” is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 13 that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.

Presale tickets are available to American Express Card Members Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for “The Culture Tour,” although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid,” BPC CEO Gary Guidry said.

Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill joined together to form New Edition in 1983 with their iconic #1 debut album “Candy Girl” disrupting the music industry forty years ago, knocking Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” out of the #1 spot on the Billboard “Hot Black Singles” chart. The group has won many awards, including BET’s “Lifetime Achievement” awards.

Keith Sweat entered the charts with his 3X platinum debut solo album in 1987, “Make It Last Forever,” which included the first New Jack Swing Billboard “Hot 100” hit, “I Want Her.” Sweat currently has the #1 nationally syndicated R&B evening radio show called, “The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat.”

Teddy Riley ushered in a new musical genre called New Jack Swing, which included the formation of his group Guy with Aaron Hall and Damion Hall in 1987 producing the hit “I Like,” “Groove Me” and “Teddy’s Jam.” Riley went on to produce for Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga and was instrumental in the rise of Bobby Brown’s solo career, creating the megahit “My Prerogative.”

The “Legacy Tour” will be the first time the group has come together to tour in more than fifteen years.