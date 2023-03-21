DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new distracted driving law goes into effect next month in Ohio.

The state highway patrol says it is more important than ever right now after several recent incidents involving close calls with highway cruisers.

Since 2018, there have been 62 thousand crashes across Ohio involving distracted driving.

Because of this, the new law going into effect April 4 gives law enforcement ‘probable cause’ to pull over drivers if officers witness them illegally using their cell phones or other electronic devices.

“You can’t hold your cell phone in your hand, you can’t talk on speaker phone, you can’t use your body to support that device and talk on the phone, you cannot put any manual input, no texting, no entering a phone number,” Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

After the new law goes into effect, there will be a grace period where officers will attempt to educate drivers and try to break some bad habits.