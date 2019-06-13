New device offers safer treatment for prostate cancer

(WNWO) Two professors from the University of Toledo believe they have invented a safer way to treat prostate cancer.

The device– called the Retractor– would allow doctors to use stronger radiation on the affected area, to get rid of the cancer faster and ensure the healthy tissue nearby isn’t damaged.

“Everybody is excited for this device to come out and hopefully it will really create a revolution in the field of radiation oncology when it comes to treatment of pelvic tumors,” said Dr. Ishmael Parsai, University of Toledo professor of radiation oncology.

Experts say it’s a problem that has been well-known in the medical industry for years — patients with prostate cancer suffering from rectal problems after radiation treatment.

“That can cause a lot of damage to the healthy tissue surrounding the tumor and if we can move the healthy tissue away that is really a major, major achievement,” said Dr. Parsai.

That’s where the Retractor would come in.

