New data shows Ohio students may be falling behind due to pandemic-related shutdowns

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine outlined new information that indicates students in Ohio might be falling behind because of pandemic-related shutdowns during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

Primarily, the new data details a major decline both Kindergarten and third grade readiness levels.

The report shows that test scores for nearly half of kindergarten students in literacy and language were not on track. Data shows that proficiency rates in third grade tests have dropped 8%.

An additional report examining the learning loss in Ohio students for fall 2020 found that the losses for the third grade tests were steeper in areas with higher rates of job loss and COVID-related unemployment.

Despite the concern he raised, the governor urges Ohioans to stay calm. DeWine said that students have faced plenty during the pandemic — some having experienced major losses in their family — which might temporarily shift priorities away from education.

“Now, while this data is really helpful for us to understand what’s going on, I caution people to not focus on the average,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of the Ohio Department of Education. “Every student is different, every student’s circumstances are different and each student really merits the fundamental understanding of where they are academically and socially, and what they need to succeed.”

The governor has asked school districts across Ohio to get these plans back to him by April 1.