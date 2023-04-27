CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Summer Series at Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati has released the newest artists who will be performing live at the outside venue.

Musical artists Ashanti, Flo Rida and Ludacris will be coming to the Hard Rock Casino’s Outside Venue at 1000 Broadway St. in downtown Cincinnati.

Ashanti is an R&B artist with hit songs like “Foolish,” “Rock Wit U,” and many more. Flo Rida is an Florida-born rapper with popular songs like “GDFR,” “Low,” “Whistle,” “Wild Ones” and numerous more. Hip-Hop and Rap artist Ludacris is known for songs, such as “What Them Girls Like,” “Act a Fool,” and others.

Tickets for the trio’s concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, April 28, starting at 10 a.m. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can buy them here.

