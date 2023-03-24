DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new state law may go into effect this summer that tightens restrictions on social media use.

Utah has become the first state to pass legislation limiting teen access to social media, and Ohio has a similar bill in the works.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a pair of bills Thursday, requiring parental consent before kids can sign-up for social media sites.

They also prohibit anyone under 18 from using social media from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and require age-verification for anyone who wants to use social media in Utah.

Similarly, the Social Media Parental Notification Act is a recently introduced proposal spearheaded by Ohio Lt. Governor Husted that would require social media and gaming companies to determine if a child is under 16 and get parental permission for them to use those platforms.

According to Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, the legislation will give parents more control over what their child sees online.

“The harm of social media platforms we know is taking a toll on our youth, and states are starting to do something about it,” Lt. Governor Husted said. “In Ohio, what I want to do is to make sure parents have a say in what their children are witnessing and seeing on social media.”

Lt. Governor Husted is hoping to use the state’s budget to enact regulations giving parents more power. If state lawmakers approve, those regulations could be started by this summer.

You can read the Social Media Parental Notification Act in its entirety here.