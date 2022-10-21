Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport.

According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC and San Francisco.

CVG airport officials say guests will have three different options on Breeze Airways when traveling, starting at $39 to Charleston, SC., according to a release.

Breeze Airways will offer three different varieties of seating:

Nice – Standard, one way starting at $39 to Charleston, SC., $99 to San Fransisco

Nicer – Extra Legroom, one way starting at $79 to Charleston, SC., $179 to San Fransisco

Nicest – First Class, one way starting at $89 to Charleston, SC., $199 to San Fransisco

The pricing offer for the two destinations is a limited time offer and will be valid on Wednesdays and Saturday Breeze flights only, with a purchasing date of Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. The offer is good for flights with travel by May 16, 2023.

We welcome Breeze to the region and are excited for our community to experience their Seriously Nice™ flights to Charleston and San Francisco – two business and leisure travel hot spots. We look forward to working with Breeze and growing their network here at CVG. Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG

Breeze Airways will launch nonstop flights starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

For more information, visit Breeze Airline’s website here.