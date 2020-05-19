New advisory issued by DeWine outlines ‘strong recommendations,’ lifts travel restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday issued a new advisory that lifts some restrictions that were in place, including travel restrictions, and instead creates a guide for “strong recommendations.”

As he announced the new “Urgent Health Advisory – Ohioans Protecting Ohioans,” he stressed the responsibility each citizen carries to protect others.

Urgent Health Advisory – Ohioans Protecting Ohioans:



We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is a new phase in our battle against #COVID19, and it is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

This advisory still incorporates six feet of social distancing, a limit of 10 people for mass gatherings, frequent hand-washing, and other sanitization efforts. Additionally, it incorporates previous business orders for social distancing and sanitation, including the use of masks by employees and efforts to protect workers in addition to the public.

The advisory strongly recommends that high-risk Ohioans stay home as much as possible and that they avoid places where they may encounter a lot of people.

It is now recommended, but not required, that Ohioans stay at their place of residence when possible to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus. Travel restrictions will now be lifted, though unnecessary travel within or outside of the state is not encouraged.