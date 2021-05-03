Nelsonville firefighter dies after collapsing at structure fire scene

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Nelsonville Division of Fire says one of their own has died after collapsing while on duty at a structure fire.

According to the NDF, at about 5:04 p.m., Sunday, firefighters were called to a home on Pleasantview Avenue on the report of a structure fire.

While crews were on scene, firefighter Jeff Armes collapsed. Medical personnel administered CPR and transported Armes to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber asked everyone to “please keep all our firefighters and their families in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff on all public building and grounds in Athens County and the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the funeral.