Neighbors come together to honor boy slain in Struthers shooting

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Up and down Perry Street in Struthers, neighbors are going “red” for little Rowan Sweeney.

The caution tape that was up around the house has been taken down. Now, a red ribbon with the letter “R” has been wrapped around the telephone poles on the street.

Many people have been driving up and down the road. Some stop to say a prayer or leave teddy bears and balloons.

Neighbors have also lit up their houses in red, which is Rowan’s favorite color.

“We’re all sticking together. Struthers has always been a tight-knit community, but now it’s even tighter,” said neighbor Eric Rebic. “Everybody’s coming together to make sure that this young man is remembered.”

The neighbors are hoping to get signs made for the community that say, “Justice for Rowan.” They are working with a few vinyl companies in the area.

The proceeds would go to Rowan’s family.

Rowan Sweeney was shot and killed Monday by a gunman who barged into a home and shot five people inside, including 4-year-old Rowan and four adults, two men and two women.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, has been charged in the shooting. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on aggravated murder charges.

All four adults were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The two men were last listed in critical condition.