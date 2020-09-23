Neighbors come together to honor boy slain in Struthers shooting

Ohio

Neighbors have also lit up their houses in red, which is Rowan's favorite color

by: Lindsey Watson

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Up and down Perry Street in Struthers, neighbors are going “red” for little Rowan Sweeney.

The caution tape that was up around the house has been taken down. Now, a red ribbon with the letter “R” has been wrapped around the telephone poles on the street.

Many people have been driving up and down the road. Some stop to say a prayer or leave teddy bears and balloons.

Neighbors have also lit up their houses in red, which is Rowan’s favorite color.

“We’re all sticking together. Struthers has always been a tight-knit community, but now it’s even tighter,” said neighbor Eric Rebic. “Everybody’s coming together to make sure that this young man is remembered.”

The neighbors are hoping to get signs made for the community that say, “Justice for Rowan.” They are working with a few vinyl companies in the area.

The proceeds would go to Rowan’s family.

Rowan Sweeney was shot and killed Monday by a gunman who barged into a home and shot five people inside, including 4-year-old Rowan and four adults, two men and two women.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, has been charged in the shooting. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on aggravated murder charges.

All four adults were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The two men were last listed in critical condition.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS