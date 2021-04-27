Nearly half of eligible Ohioans have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One month after vaccine eligibility opened to all Ohioans 16 and older, nearly half of all people in the state who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are.

There are approximately 9.4 million Ohioans are 16-years-old or older. Around 4.6 million have either started or completed the vaccination process, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

There are currently three vaccine brands available in Ohio: the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer brand vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Elderly Ohioans have gotten their shots at the highest rate, with more than 75% of those 65 and older vaccinated.

Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines

Healthcare workers receive first vaccines Jan. 19: 80+

80+ Jan. 25: 75+

75+ Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff

70+, K-12 teachers and staff Feb. 8: 65+

65+ Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood

Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)

60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers) Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease

50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)

40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD) Mar. 29: 16+

Vaccine appointments in central Ohio are readily available. Columbus Public Health, OhioHealth, Mount Carmel, and others are now offering no-appointment-needed walk-in or drive-up vaccines.