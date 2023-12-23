EMLENTON, Pa. (WKBN)- Interstate 80 in Venango County was the scene of a crash a’ la mode Wednesday morning, as nearly 39,000 lb. of ice cream spilled as the result of a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Emlenton Fire Department Facebook page, the crash happened at around 12:45 a.m. at mile marker 44 westbound at the Emlenton Bridge.

Crews said that no injuries occurred in the crash.

Firefighters said that a portion of Interstate 80 was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was cleared.

Courtesy: Emlenton Fire Department

Firefighters were assisted by several agencies including Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company, PSP Clarion, Clarion and Venango PennDOT, Hovis Truck Service, and Clarion County Department of Public Safety.