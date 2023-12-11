WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 West in Madison County was closed for two-and-a-half hours after a multi-car pile-up that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Madison County, I-70 West was closed near West Jefferson by the Taylor Blair Road overpass and Little Darby Creek after a multi-car crash occurred at around 5 a.m.

The OSHP said there were about 18 cars involved as emergency crews and the wreck took up all westbound lanes. No information on any number of injured victims was available.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed a thin layer of snow from early morning flurries on the side of the road. Traffic was rerouted onto State Route 142 South to U.S. 40 West.

All eastbound lanes heading into Columbus were unaffected by the wreck, which was cleared by 7:35 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for three miles on I-70 West in Madison County due to a multi-car crash. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)