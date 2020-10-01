Nearly 18,000 Ohioans file initial jobless claims in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says there were nearly 18,000 initial jobless claims in the state during the last week.

According to the ODJFS, there were 17,944 initial jobless claims for the week ending September 26.

That number is 256,271 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans also filed 301,274 continued jobless claims last week, which was 475,028 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 28 weeks is 1,733,734, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 28 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $6.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 813,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, the ODJFS says more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.3 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 585,000 PUA claimants.