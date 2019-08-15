Nearly 170K unregistered Ohio voters to receive outreach cards

Postcard to be sent out to Ohio unregistered voters later this month (Sec. of State Frank LaRose)

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Nearly 170,000 unregistered voters in Ohio will receive voter registration outreach cards, encouraging them to register, the Ohio Secretary of State announced Thursday.

The 168,395 unregistered but eligible voters will begin receiving the cards on Aug. 26 with instructions on how to register to vote. The postcards are part of an initiative with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) to increase voter registration and improve voter roll accuracy.

“Voting is one of our fundamental rights as Americans, and we want every eligible voter to have the chance to exercise that right,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “We expect this effort will reach a lot of younger Ohioans who haven’t yet taken advantage of the opportunity to register to vote, so we’re making sure they’re given every chance to have their voice heard.”

According to the Ohio BMV, 120,000 Ohioans under the age of 21 will receive the postcard, meaning they are eligible to vote but are not registered.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2019 general election is Oct. 7, 2019. You can find out whether you are registered or you can register HERE.

