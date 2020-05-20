National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Madison County

LILLY CHAPEL, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirmed an F0 tornado touched down Monday night in Lilly Chapel in the eastern portion of Madison County.

According to the NWS, the tornado started at 4:49 p.m. and lasted for four minutes with a maximum wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

The width of the tornado reached a maximum of 75 yards and traveled for nearly two miles.

There have been no injuries or fatalities reported from the storm.

According to the NWS, the tornado is believed to have first touched down in a field south of SR 665/London-Lockbourne Road. The tornado then crossed the road and moved northeast into the Lilly Chapel area, producing damage along Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road.

A barn was destroyed when metal from the roof was thrown across the road into neighbors’ yards. The tornado also caused damage to trees along the road.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale used by the NWS classifies tornadoes into the following categories: