DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center is warning the community about several forms of fentanyl being found across the state.

According to a release, these drugs are being found in increasingly varied forms and compositions, including powder, tablet, chalk, rock, black tar, and gum. In Ohio, many of these forms primarily include fentanyl mixed with other substances.

(Image provided by Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center)

“There is no quality control in the illicit drug trade, and drug trafficking cartels are constantly changing the look and composition of the drugs they’re pushing,” said Governor DeWine. “Fentanyl in any form is dangerous even in extremely small amounts, so it’s important that citizens are aware of the various forms of fentanyl we’ve seen in Ohio, as well as the forms that could be coming.”

This narcotic has also been found in a variety of shapes outside of Ohio such as pellets, popcorn, Lego-shaped blocks, puzzle pieces, and confetti tablets. The release warns people that while they have not been reported at this time, these forms may soon appear in Ohio as well.

“The ONIC is sharing this information to warn Ohioans that dangerous and potentially lethal drugs are now being seen in shapes and forms beyond the previously reported counterfeit pill form that could be attractive to children,” said Cynthia Peterman, ONIC Executive Director. “Be vigilant and don’t take any medication that has not been prescribed to you by a physician.”

For more information, visit the ONIC website here.