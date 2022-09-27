SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed it happened while Garrett was leaving the practice facility in Berea.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Troopers responded to a report of a rollover.

Investigators say there was also a female passenger in the car at the time.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts, OSHP reports.

Investigators say impairment isn’t suspected.

